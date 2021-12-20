Atlanta police searching for missing 23-year-old woman

article

Police in Atlanta are searching for a 23-year-old missing woman last seen off Memorial Drive on Saturday.

Malana Thomas at 3385 Memorial Drive in DeKalb County, the Atlanta Police Department said.

Thomas is described by police as being 5-feet-2-inches tall, weighing 127 pounds, with short black hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, and white and blue shoes.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 of the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

