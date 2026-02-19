Barrow County School Board censures Beverly Kelley, calls for resignation

Image 1 of 4 ▼ The Barrow County School Board has called for Beverly Kelley's resignation after censuring her for allegedly trying to use her title to fix her son's traffic ticket.

The Brief The Barrow County School Board has called for Beverly Kelley's resignation after censuring her for allegedly trying to use her title to fix her son's traffic ticket. The board accused Kelley of exploiting the Apalachee High School tragedy by claiming the officer's child—a victim of the shooting—was the basis for a retaliatory citation. Kelley maintains she did nothing wrong and argues the citation was illegitimate, citing issues with a visibility-blocking wall and missing dashcam footage.



The Barrow County Board of Education voted to formally censure District 4 board member Beverly Kelley over allegations that she used her position to influence a traffic stop involving her son.

Barrow County BOE censures member

What we know:

In a unanimous vote Tuesday night, the board described Kelley’s actions as "embarrassing" and "unbecoming" of an elected official. Following the vote, the board sent a letter to Kelley requesting her resignation.

"This action and letter are to provide a united voice through which we make clear that we have lost confidence in your ability to appropriately represent the Board and request you resign from your position," the letter said.

Allegations of official misconduct

The backstory:

The board’s censure stems from a Dec. 7 traffic stop in Auburn. According to the board, Kelley intervened during the encounter and identified herself to the officer as an elected official.

The board further alleged that during a Jan. 21 meeting with Auburn Police Chief Chris Hodge and a city solicitor, Kelley referenced her board position multiple times and prominently displayed her district identification during the discussion.

Most significantly, the board accused Kelley of claiming the citation was an act of retaliation. According to the letter, Kelley suggested the officer targeted her son because the officer’s own child had been physically injured during the Sept. 4, 2024, mass shooting at Apalachee High School. The board strongly condemned this, stating Kelley "vilified a shooting victim for personal gain."

Kelley's response to allegations

The other side:

Following the session, Kelley informed FOX 5 that she does not intend to resign and is seeking legal counsel to "clear her name."

While she acknowledged telling the officer she was an elected official, she maintains her son was the victim of an unfair citation. She argues that her son made a complete stop at the intersection in question but was forced to pull forward to see past a brick wall that obstructed his view.

Kelley also raised concerns regarding transparency within the Auburn Police Department. She alleged that despite her son's request to review dashcam footage, officials claimed no recording existed—a claim she disputes, noting that city council members have confirmed patrol vehicles are equipped with cameras.