Atlanta police searching for Mexican restaurant burglary suspects

Atlanta police are offering a reward for information that helps them identify two suspects in a burglary at a Mexican restaurant.

According to police, the two men were caught on surveillance footage burglarizing Zocalo's Mexican Kitchen and Cantina on the early morning of April 2.

During the burglary, the two suspects stole two televisions.

Investigators believe the same suspects could have been involved in a previous burglary at the same location on March 17. In that burglary, at least one person stole hundreds of dollars in alcohol.

If you have any information that can help police, please call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

A reward of up to $2,000 is available for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of a suspect.