Atlanta police searching for assault suspect known as ‘BayBay’

Published  August 16, 2025 1:10pm EDT
Man wanted in connection for assault, according to Atlanta police.  (Atlanta Police Department)

    • Atlanta police said officers are searching for the man pictured above who goes by "BayBay."
    • Police said the man is accused of assaulting a woman after an argument with her on Aug. 7. 
    • Anyone with information about BayBay's real name or whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta.

ATLANTA - Police are searching for a man who assaulted a woman in northwest Atlanta.

Atlanta police said officers are searching for the man pictured above who goes by "BayBay."

Police said the man is accused of assaulting a woman after an argument with her. It happened around 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 7 at the intersection of Fairlie Street Northwest and Marietta Street Northwest.

Officers said the victim reported that BayBay pulled out a gun, fired it once in the air and then hit her in the face. After hitting her, officers said the man allegedly stomped on the victim's face.

Anyone with information about BayBay's real name or whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or text "CSGA" to 738477. You can also visit their website.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward in this case. 

The Source: Information and pictures in this article came from Atlanta police via a release. 

