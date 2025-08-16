Atlanta police searching for assault suspect known as ‘BayBay’

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Man wanted in connection for assault, according to Atlanta police. (Atlanta Police Department)

Police are searching for a man who assaulted a woman in northwest Atlanta.

What we know:

Atlanta police said officers are searching for the man pictured above who goes by "BayBay."

Police said the man is accused of assaulting a woman after an argument with her. It happened around 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 7 at the intersection of Fairlie Street Northwest and Marietta Street Northwest.

Officers said the victim reported that BayBay pulled out a gun, fired it once in the air and then hit her in the face. After hitting her, officers said the man allegedly stomped on the victim's face.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about BayBay's real name or whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or text "CSGA" to 738477. You can also visit their website.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward in this case.