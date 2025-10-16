Atlanta police search for individuals after shooting injures teen

article

The Brief Police seek individuals who opened fire near Moreland and DeKalb Avenue. A 15-year-old was injured by shattered glass after shots hit a passing vehicle. $5,000 Crime Stoppers reward offered for information.



Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals accused of opening fire in the 1100 block of Caroline Street NE, near the intersection of Moreland and DeKalb Avenue, on Saturday night, injuring a 15-year-old.

What we know:

Investigators said the incident began around 8 p.m. when two men got into an argument on a MARTA bus. After getting off the bus, the men allegedly fired several rounds. A 15-year-old, who was in a passing vehicle, was hit by shattered glass when the vehicle was struck.

Police said the teen’s injuries were not life-threatening.

What you can do:

Crime Stoppers Atlanta is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.