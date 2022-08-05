Atlanta police search for 'young' armed robbery suspects seen fleeing construction site
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for two men accused of an armed robbery a person at a construction site.
Police released images of two suspects running toward Fourth Ward park in Atlanta after the alleged incident.
Police said the robbers approach their victim at around 2:45 p.m. on July 25 at 652 Angier Avenue.
Police described the first suspect as a "small young black male wearing blue mask, black hoodie, jean shorts, and blue, green and white Nike shoes." Police think the second suspect is a "small young black male, black hoodie with multiple designs to include an ‘LA’ on the side of the hood, grey skinny jeans, and white shoes."
Anyone with information should call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or www.StopCrimeATL.com .