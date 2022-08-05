Atlanta police search for 'young' armed robbery suspects seen fleeing construction site

article

Atlanta police are searching for two men accused of an armed robbery a person at a construction site.

Police released images of two suspects running toward Fourth Ward park in Atlanta after the alleged incident.

Police said the robbers approach their victim at around 2:45 p.m. on July 25 at 652 Angier Avenue.

Police described the first suspect as a "small young black male wearing blue mask, black hoodie, jean shorts, and blue, green and white Nike shoes." Police think the second suspect is a "small young black male, black hoodie with multiple designs to include an ‘LA’ on the side of the hood, grey skinny jeans, and white shoes."

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Police released images of two suspects in an armed robbery at 652 Angier Avenue.

Anyone with information should call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or www.StopCrimeATL.com .