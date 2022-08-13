Atlanta Police search for missing 30-year-old woman

article

Atlanta Police turn to the public to ask for help in searching for a missing 30-year-old woman.

Chandler E. Echeverria was reported missing by her mother after her last whereabouts was around 6 a.m. at a home on Campbellton Road SW on Friday.

Echeverria is described by officials as a 5-foot-5-inch tall woman weighing about 135 lbs with brown eyes and brown hair last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black raincoat, and navy blue stretch pants.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Echeverria, you are asked to contact Detective T. Fantauzzi or J. Rivers at (404) 546-4235.