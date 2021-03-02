Atlanta police search for missing 11-year-old boy

article

Atlanta police are looking for an 11-year-old boy reported missing on Tuesday.

Police said 11-year-old Christopher Dodson Jr. was last seen Tuesday when he got into a dispute with his stepmother over schoolwork.

Police said when his stepmother came home at 12:45 p.m., Christopher was gone.

Police said Christopher is 4-foot-3 and approximately 120 pounds with brown eyes and a low fade afro haircut. He has earrings in both ears. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with navy and orange shorts.

Police ask anyone with information on the boy's whereabouts to contact Atlanta Police Department detectives at 404-546-4260 or BYepez@Atlantaga.gov.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.