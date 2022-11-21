Atlanta police say their increased gang fight is working

Atlanta police note gang activity is on the rise with more than 50,000 documented gang members statewide. However, police say the department’s heightened, multi-agency approach not only matches that increase but also outpaces it.

This past summer was a busy one for law enforcement from Atlanta police special enforcement commander Ralph Woolfolk’s perspective.

"Sixty persons having been arrested a slew of gang charges. We ranged about 35 gang charges and got 30 weapons off the street," he said.

It was all part of "Operation Heat Wave," the city’s detailed initiative to cut back on gangs.

Police say there’s a connection to guns, gangs, and drugs. They monitor upticks and send resources accordingly.

Monday, Captain Woolfolk explained, operation heat wave’s outcome.

"As a result of those seven operations of 14 weeks we saw a 29% reduction in our homicides, a 14% reduction in robberies and 26% reduction in shootings in city," he said.

Federal agencies such as ATF and state partnerships with a new gang prosecution unit helped form that dent, Captain Woolfolk says.

Police won’t share specific tactics as they’re still monitoring gang activity that often involves people from different states or localities. Authorities say they monitor crime on a weekly basis, so those resources are put into different communities depending on the need.

Woolfolk says a heavy-handed approach from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has caught gang members by surprise.

For months FOX 5 has reported about high-profile musicians facing RICO charges for their connection to the Young Slime Life gang.

Captain Woolfolk says the activity happens across the city all over the state and does not discriminate.

"We had a young man who came from 600,000 home," Captain Woolfolk said "These are persons who are recruited into gangs."