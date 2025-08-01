Atlanta Police reveal new uniforms ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

article

The Brief Atlanta police officers in Midtown Atlanta, downtown, and the airport began wearing new uniforms today featuring a light blue checkered design ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The updated look maintains the department’s signature dark blue base with added international styling across the chest, sleeves, and pockets. The uniform rollout will expand to other zones across the city in 2026.



Atlanta police officers patrolling Midtown Atlanta, downtown, and the airport will begin wearing newly designed uniforms starting today, part of the city’s preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

What we know:

The Atlanta Police Department unveiled the updated look on Thursday. While the uniforms retain the department’s traditional dark blue base, they now feature a bold, internationally recognized light blue checkered pattern across the chest, sleeves, and pocket trim.

What they're saying:

The new design is being rolled out first in high-traffic zones expected to draw international visitors during the World Cup. Other police zones across the city are expected to receive the updated uniforms next year.