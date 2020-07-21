Atlanta police respond to 4 stabbings in 3-hour period

Atlanta police were called to four stabbings -- all in different locations -- in just a three-hour period.

The crimes fueled another busy weekend, and drove the violent crime numbers for the year even higher.

"It's the highest number of crimes in sixty days that I have seen in my career," said Vince Velazquez, a retired APD detective and law enforcement expert.

He added that the number of stabbings is very unusual. "When you stab someone," he said, "you have to get close and be prepared to go hand to hand."

What is fueling so much crime?

The former homicide detective says there is a combination of factors. Velazquez starts with emotions running high during protests over racial injustice. Some individuals took advantage to riot, loot and engage in gunplay.

At the same time, law abiding citizens -- who had been sheltering because of the pandemic -- came out of their homes and they could become targets of crime.

And all this was happening as so many police officers retreated, beginning soft enforcement because they no longer believed they had the necessary backing to do their jobs.

"If things continue as they are now," Velazquez said, "we will end the year with well over 100 homicides, and that is high."