New speed cameras active at Dallas Elementary School

The Brief Dallas police started a 30-day warning period today for new speed detection cameras on Hardy Street. Drivers going more than 10 mph over the limit will be caught by the automated system during school hours. The cameras will be fully active and issuing citations starting with the 2026-2027 school year.



Police in Dallas are launching a new photo-enforced speed detection system along Hardy Street to protect students at Dallas Elementary School.

What we know:

The City of Dallas Police Department and the Paulding County School District launched the system on Monday.

For the first 30 days, the department is providing an advance notification period to alert drivers to the change. The cameras are located in the Dallas Elementary School zone.

The system will eventually operate for one hour before and after the start of school, and one hour before and after dismissal.

Any vehicle traveling more than 10 mph over the posted speed limit will be recorded. Cameras will take photos of the violation, and the registered owner of the vehicle will receive a citation in the mail.

What we don't know:

The department has not yet released the specific dollar amount for the upcoming fines. It is also unclear exactly how many cameras have been installed along the Hardy Street corridor.

What they're saying:

The department says the purpose of the program is compliance rather than punishment. Officials emphasize that driving over the limit in school zones puts children at a much greater risk of serious harm. By using this technology, the department aims to promote safer habits and protect the community's most vulnerable residents.

What you can do:

Drivers should look for advance signage that clearly marks the enforced areas on Hardy Street. If you receive a notice in the mail, it will include specific instructions on how to pay the fine or how to contest the citation if you believe it was issued in error.