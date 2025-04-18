Expand / Collapse search

Atlanta police respond in force to incident off Joseph E. Boone Boulevard

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  April 18, 2025 3:53pm EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
Image 1 of 3

FOX 5 Atlanta image

ATLANTA - Atlanta police responded to an incident near West Lake Drive NW and Joseph E. Boone Boulevard NW in northwest Atlanta early Friday afternoon.

What we know:

Multiple police officers were observed by FOX 5 Atlanta in tactical gear with guns.

What we don't know:

At this time, Atlanta police have not provided any information about what brought the department to the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

The Source

  • The above story is based on observations by a FOX 5 Atlanta crew. 


 

AtlantaCrime and Public SafetyNews