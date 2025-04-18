Atlanta police respond in force to incident off Joseph E. Boone Boulevard
Image 1 of 3
▼
FOX 5 Atlanta image
ATLANTA - Atlanta police responded to an incident near West Lake Drive NW and Joseph E. Boone Boulevard NW in northwest Atlanta early Friday afternoon.
What we know:
Multiple police officers were observed by FOX 5 Atlanta in tactical gear with guns.
What we don't know:
At this time, Atlanta police have not provided any information about what brought the department to the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.