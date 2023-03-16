Atlanta police released body cam video of major drug bust

A major drug bust in southwest Atlanta was caught on police body camera video.

The Atlanta Police Department's Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at an Adair Park neighborhood home on Pearce Street earlier this month.

Inside, they found more than four pounds of cocaine, meth, fentanyl, heroin, and ecstasy.

Officers also found three guns and nearly $1,900 in cash.

Police arrested Mekell Astin and Demarcus Morgan on drug trafficking charges.

Both were booked into the Fulton County Jail.