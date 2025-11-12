Atlanta police release video of suspect in violent Piedmont Road carjacking

The Brief Atlanta police released video of a suspect in a violent Oct. 25 carjacking on Piedmont Road. The victim was stabbed and had their vehicle stolen by two female suspects, police said. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment.



Atlanta police are asking for help identifying a suspect involved in a violent carjacking and robbery last month along Piedmont Road.

What we know:

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Robbery Unit said the incident happened around 7:06 p.m. on Oct. 25, 2025, near 2525 Piedmont Road NE. Officers responded to reports of a carjacking and found that the victim had been stabbed and their vehicle stolen by two female suspects.

Detectives released video footage showing one of the suspects and are urging anyone who recognizes the individual to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta.

What we don't know:

Police have not said whether the victim’s vehicle has been recovered, if either suspect has been identified or arrested, or what may have led to the attack.

What you can do:

Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 404-577-8477, visiting StopCrimeATL.org, using the P3 app, or texting CSGA to 738477.

Crime Stoppers said callers do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment.