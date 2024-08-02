Atlanta police release video of shooting involving officer last weekend

Atlanta police have released raw video of a shooting involving one of their police officers last Saturday, July 27.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the officer responded to 782 Peachtree Street NE for a domestic dispute at approximately 7:28p.m. July 27.

During the investigation, the officer began chasing a 21-year-old male, who was later identified as Tabiaus Sheely, who had a gun and began firing at the police officer.

The police officer returned fire, hitting the man in the arm.

The officer was eventually able to catch up with the man and take him into custody.

Criminal charges against the suspect are forthcoming. Investigators with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene and will be leading the investigation.

The officer was not injured during the incident.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing.