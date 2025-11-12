Atlanta police release video in Edgewood Avenue shooting investigation

The Brief A 31-year-old man was shot while riding in a vehicle on Edgewood Avenue early Nov. 1. Atlanta police released video showing two unidentified men walking nearby before the shooting. Detectives are still investigating and offering a $5,000 reward for tips leading to an arrest.



Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help identifying two men seen walking on a sidewalk shortly before a shooting in the city’s Edgewood neighborhood earlier this month.

What we know:

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Aggravated Assault Unit said the incident happened around 12:40 a.m. on Nov. 1 at 367 Edgewood Avenue SE. Zone 6 officers arrived to find a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his left shoulder.

Police said the victim was alert and conscious when he was taken to the hospital for treatment. The preliminary investigation indicates he was a passenger in a vehicle traveling westbound on Edgewood Avenue when someone opened fire, hitting the car.

What we don't know:

Detectives are now working to determine what led up to the shooting and who was responsible.

Police have not said what led to the shooting, whether the suspects have been identified or arrested, or if a weapon was recovered.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta anonymously at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). A reward of up to $5,000 is available.