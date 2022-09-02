Atlanta police recruits praised after rescuing special needs child locked in car

article

Two Atlanta Police Department recruits are being praised for their actions in helping the mother of a special needs child after her son became locked in a car.

It happened on August 12 outside Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q. According to APD, recruits Boursiquot, De Forest, and Hill were leaving the restaurant when a woman mother approached them about her non-verbal special needs child who was locked inside her vehicle.

"The Police recruits recognized the seriousness of the situation and reached out to their immediate supervisor for guidance. With their supervisor’s permission, the police recruits used their newly issued baton to break the vehicle’s window and gain access to the child that was locked inside," APD posted on Facebook.

The police department posted video of the situation on Facebook.

The child was checked out by Atlanta Fire & Rescue who determined he was okay

"Although these police recruits have yet to take their oath and become sworn officers, they are already helping the citizens of Atlanta. The Atlanta Police Department is proud of the work done by these future officers and looks forward to them hitting the streets."