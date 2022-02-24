Police officer injured in crash northwest Atlanta crash

An Atlanta police officer was rushed to the hospital early Thursday evening after a crash along a busy northwest Atlanta roadway.

Video shows the officer on the ground along Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW near S. Eugenia Place NW. Atlanta police said the officer involved in that accident suffered a knee injury.

The officer was alert and awake when transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

It was not clear if anyone else was injured in the incident.

The officer’s name has not been released.

