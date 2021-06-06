Atlanta police officer hurt while trying to help stranded driver, officials say

Officials say an Atlanta police officer is recovering after he was injured helping a stranded driver on Saturday morning.

The officer stopped on Interstate 20 near Martain Luther King Drive just before 5 a.m.

Another driver rear-ended the officer's patrol car.

The collision caused the patrol car to strike the stranded car, officials said, and injured both the officer and the stranded driver.

Both were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injures.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to get an update on their conditions.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

_____

Advertisement

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.