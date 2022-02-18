Atlanta Police officer helps talk man out of jumping from highway bridge

An Atlanta Police officer said he felt "responsible" for a man's life as he stood on a highway bridge.

Jason Combee, a sergeant who works the northwest section of the city, responded to a 911 alert.

Combee did not know the young man but began talking to him in an effort to help. He initially let the potential jumper know that he was not there to make an arrest.

"I just started talking to him to break the ice," Combee said.

The officer, who had leadership training in the marines, said the man was sad but not agitated.

The unidentified man spoke of some family issues and said he wanted to jump.

"I told him that's just a permanent solution to a temporary problem," Combee said.

Combee evidently gained the man's confidence, and the stranger slowly walked to safety.

He was later taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

____

