Atlanta police officer arrested for aggravated animal cruelty

The Brief Atlanta Police Officer Zabria Bridges charged with aggravated animal cruelty. Investigators say her dog died from broken bones and internal bleeding. Bridges placed on leave without pay as APD awaits investigation results.



A City of Atlanta police officer has been arrested on aggravated animal cruelty charges after investigators say she fatally beat her dog.

What we know:

Douglasville Police identified the officer as 25-year-old Zabria Bridges. According to investigators, the incident happened last month at the Emblem Riverside Apartments on Riverside Parkway in Lithia Springs. Authorities say the dog suffered multiple broken bones and internal bleeding, which ultimately led to its death.

The Atlanta Police Department confirmed Bridges’s arrest, saying she has been placed on administrative leave without pay pending the outcome of the investigation, in line with department policy.

APD also said that it holds its personnel to the "highest standards of conduct, both on and off duty."

What we don't know:

No further details about the investigation or potential court proceedings have been released.