Atlanta police catch repeat offender wanted for murder in New York City

article

Police have arrested a repeat offender wanted for murder in New York City and another convicted felon after tracking them through Atlanta.

The Atlanta Police Department says their search began on Tuesday when they were contacted by the NYPD about a suspect wanted in their jurisdiction for murder who may be in Georgia's capital city.

Using the APD's Air Unit, officers were able to track 26-year-old Leguan Battle to a shopping area at 1 Buckhead Loop.

During their search, the Air Unit spotted Battle driving in the area and officers were able to stop him. Inside the car were a firearm, faked IDs, and counterfeit money, police say.

Investigators say they later learned Battle was driving a car bought with a dead person's identity.

According to police, Battle had active warrants for his arrest for murder and parole violations. He had already been arrested 19 times in four different states.

A second suspect, 26-year-old Michael Anderson, was also arrested for warrants for tresspassing and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Police say Anderson had been arrested 16 times.

Advertisement

"We want to acknowledge the work of the Air Unit and ACE for their quick response, teamwork, keen surveillance skills, and professionalism in handling this incident," the APD wrote on Facebook. "Job well done."