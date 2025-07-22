Major drug bust in Atlanta following community concerns

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Photo courtesy of Atlanta Police Department

The Brief Atlanta Police conducted a major drug bust at an apartment complex on Huff Road NW after residents reported suspected drug activity. The operation led to the recovery of 14.15 lbs. of marijuana, various other drugs, and $1,340 in cash from the targeted apartment. The APD Narcotics Unit, supported by the City of South Fulton’s K9 Unit and APD tactical officers, executed the search warrant, highlighting the department's commitment to community safety.



In response to resident concerns about suspected drug activity, the Atlanta Police Department conducted a significant drug bust at an apartment complex on Huff Road NW.

What we know:

The operation followed reports from residents in June 2025, who noted a strong odor of marijuana and unusual foot traffic around a third-floor unit.

Throughout June and July, the APD Narcotics Unit carried out a series of operations targeting the identified apartment.

On July 15, a judge approved a search warrant for the third floor, and the City of South Fulton’s K9 Unit assisted, with a trained dog confirming the presence of narcotics.

The search warrant was executed on July 15 with the APEX Unit facilitating entry and APD tactical officers providing perimeter support. The operation resulted in the recovery of:

14.15 lbs. of marijuana

438 grams of MDMA

494 grams of psilocybin mushrooms

0.5 grams of acetaminophen oxycodone pills

14.7 grams of dextroamphetamine pills

2.8 grams of blue M30 pills

Two 1-pint bottles of promethazine

$1,340 in cash

Residents are encouraged to report any suspicious activity to help maintain community safety.

What we don't know:

Atlanta PD did not say if any arrests were made.