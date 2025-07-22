Major drug bust in Atlanta following community concerns
Photo courtesy of Atlanta Police Department
ATLANTA - In response to resident concerns about suspected drug activity, the Atlanta Police Department conducted a significant drug bust at an apartment complex on Huff Road NW.
What we know:
The operation followed reports from residents in June 2025, who noted a strong odor of marijuana and unusual foot traffic around a third-floor unit.
Throughout June and July, the APD Narcotics Unit carried out a series of operations targeting the identified apartment.
On July 15, a judge approved a search warrant for the third floor, and the City of South Fulton’s K9 Unit assisted, with a trained dog confirming the presence of narcotics.
The search warrant was executed on July 15 with the APEX Unit facilitating entry and APD tactical officers providing perimeter support. The operation resulted in the recovery of:
- 14.15 lbs. of marijuana
- 438 grams of MDMA
- 494 grams of psilocybin mushrooms
- 0.5 grams of acetaminophen oxycodone pills
- 14.7 grams of dextroamphetamine pills
- 2.8 grams of blue M30 pills
- Two 1-pint bottles of promethazine
- $1,340 in cash
Residents are encouraged to report any suspicious activity to help maintain community safety.
What we don't know:
Atlanta PD did not say if any arrests were made.