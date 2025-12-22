Atlanta police make arrest in Facebook Marketplace 'snatch' theft

The Brief Police arrest suspect after Marketplace sale turns violent Victim struck during attempted iPhone theft Officers urge safer meetups for online sales



Newly-released video shows officers with the Atlanta Police Department making an arrest following what investigators say was a violent encounter during a Facebook Marketplace sale.

What we know:

Police said the incident happened at a Chevron gas station on Pryor Road, where the victim had arranged to sell an iPhone through Facebook Marketplace.

According to authorities, the suspect, Jacon Beasley, grabbed the phone during the meetup, attempted to leave in his truck, and struck the victim in the process.

Beasley was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault, theft, and property damage.

Police are reminding the public to use caution when buying or selling items online, advising people to meet in well-lit, public locations and to consider designated safe exchange zones when available.