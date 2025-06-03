Expand / Collapse search

Atlanta Police make arrest in April deadly shooting in NW Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Updated  June 3, 2025 3:03pm EDT
Police investigate a deadly shooting at an apartment building along Sunset Avenue in northwest Atlanta on April 16, 2025. article

Police investigate a deadly shooting at an apartment building along Sunset Avenue in northwest Atlanta on April 16, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief

    • Police say Terrell Carithers shot and killed 51-year-old Craighton Thomas.
    • The shooting happened on April 16.
    • Carithers is now charged with murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

ATLANTA - Atlanta Police have made an arrest in an April murder that happened on Sunset Avenue NW. 

What we know:

Terrell Carithers is charged with shooting 51-year-old Craighton Thomas back on April 16 at an apartment building just south of Meldrum Street NW, according to APD. Carithers was arrested Tuesday by APD and the U.S. Marshals Service, according to police.

ORIGINAL STORY: 51-year-old man gunned down at northwest Atlanta apartment building

 Carithers is now charged with murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Craighton Thomas was found shot to death on Wednesday night. (Atlanta Police Department)

What we don't know:

Police have not released any information on what led up to the shooting, or any possible motives for the murder. 

The Source: Information for this article came from a press release by the Atlanta Police Department. 

