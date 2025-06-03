Atlanta Police make arrest in April deadly shooting in NW Atlanta

article

What we know:

Terrell Carithers is charged with shooting 51-year-old Craighton Thomas back on April 16 at an apartment building just south of Meldrum Street NW, according to APD. Carithers was arrested Tuesday by APD and the U.S. Marshals Service, according to police.

Carithers is now charged with murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any information on what led up to the shooting, or any possible motives for the murder.