51-year-old man gunned down at northwest Atlanta apartment building

Published  April 16, 2025 10:12pm EDT
NW Atlanta
Police investigate a deadly shooting at an apartment building along Sunset Avenue in northwest Atlanta on April 16, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief

    • A 51-year-old man was shot and killed in northwest Atlanta on Wednesday evening.
    • Police have not identified the victim or made any arrests, and the motive for the shooting is unclear.
    • The Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit is leading the investigation into the incident.

ATLANTA - A 51-year-old man was shot and killed Wednesday evening in northwest Atlanta.

Police are working to determine who is responsible and what led to the violence.

What we know:

Officers responded shortly after 6 p.m. to an apartment building along Sunset Avenue NW just south of Meldrum Street NW after receiving reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the man with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the victim’s identity, and no arrests have been announced. A motive for the shooting remains unclear.

What's next:

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit are leading the investigation.

The Source: The Atlanta Police Department provided the details for this article. 

