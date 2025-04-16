51-year-old man gunned down at northwest Atlanta apartment building

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Police investigate a deadly shooting at an apartment building along Sunset Avenue in northwest Atlanta on April 16, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief A 51-year-old man was shot and killed in northwest Atlanta on Wednesday evening. Police have not identified the victim or made any arrests, and the motive for the shooting is unclear. The Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit is leading the investigation into the incident.



A 51-year-old man was shot and killed Wednesday evening in northwest Atlanta.

Police are working to determine who is responsible and what led to the violence.

What we know:

Officers responded shortly after 6 p.m. to an apartment building along Sunset Avenue NW just south of Meldrum Street NW after receiving reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the man with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the victim’s identity, and no arrests have been announced. A motive for the shooting remains unclear.

What's next:

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit are leading the investigation.