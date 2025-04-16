51-year-old man gunned down at northwest Atlanta apartment building
Police investigate a deadly shooting at an apartment building along Sunset Avenue in northwest Atlanta on April 16, 2025. (FOX 5)
ATLANTA - A 51-year-old man was shot and killed Wednesday evening in northwest Atlanta.
Police are working to determine who is responsible and what led to the violence.
What we know:
Officers responded shortly after 6 p.m. to an apartment building along Sunset Avenue NW just south of Meldrum Street NW after receiving reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the man with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the victim’s identity, and no arrests have been announced. A motive for the shooting remains unclear.
What's next:
Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit are leading the investigation.
