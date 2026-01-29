Expand / Collapse search
Atlanta police looking for man who broke into senior care facility

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  January 29, 2026 2:37pm EST
Atlanta
Man who broke into senior care facility sought

Police are looking for a man who reportedly broke into a senior care facility on Hightower Road in Atlanta. 

The Brief

    • Police are searching for a man suspected of burglarizing a senior care facility on Hightower Road.
    • Investigators say the suspect damaged a vending machine and stole a painting.
    • Surveillance video has been released, and Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward.

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man suspected of breaking into a senior care facility earlier this week.

What we know:

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a burglary call around 9:16 a.m. on Jan. 26 at a facility located at 954 Hightower Road. Management told officers that a male suspect had broken into the building sometime during the overnight hours.

Investigators say the suspect damaged a vending machine inside the facility and stole a painting that was hanging on a wall. Surveillance video captured the suspect before he made illegal entry into the building. Police have released that video as part of their effort to identify the individual involved.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta anonymously at 404-577-TIPS (8477), submit a tip online at StopCrimeAtl.org, or text CSGA. Tipsters do not have to provide their name and may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

The Source

  • Information for the above supplied by Atlanta Police Department. 

