Atlanta police looking for man, woman wanted for aggravated assault

Atlanta police need help locating a man and woman wanted in connection with an aggravated assault.

August 13, 2020 - Suspects wanted for aggravated assault (Atlanta Police Department)

Officers responded to a shooting call around 4:30 a.m. on August 7 in the 300 block of Peeples Street Southwest. Upon arrival, police found the victim, Quiana Rhodes, suffering from a gunshot wound to her stomach.

Investigators said Rhodes had asked a man and a woman to take her somewhere before the shooting took place. While driving, Rhodes said the suspects stopped at a convenience store and asked her to buy them something. Then, the male suspect allegedly demanded Rhodes give him all of her money and made her get out of his vehicle.

Police said as Rhodes tried to walk away, the man got out of his car and shot her in the stomach. The two suspects then took off in a grey or silver Hyundai with an out of state license plate. The last four digits of the tag are 4502.

Rhodes was taken to the hospital alert, conscious, and breathing.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest.