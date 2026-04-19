Second car-free Streets Alive event held in Midtown Atlanta

The Brief Atlanta Streets Alive transformed Peachtree Street into a car-free zone Sunday afternoon, stretching from Midtown to Underground Atlanta. The city closed seven intersections with help from police to allow residents to walk, bike, and exercise safely on the roadway. This was the second of seven planned car-free events for the year, with the next one scheduled for May 31.



Midtown Atlanta transformed into a car-free arts festival Sunday as the city hosted its second Streets Alive event of the year.

What we know:

The Atlanta Department of Transportation and Propel ATL blocked off Peachtree Street from 15th Street to Underground Atlanta to give people a chance to travel without cars.

Seven intersections were closed with barricades between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. to ensure safety for those walking and biking. Atlanta police assisted with the closures throughout the afternoon.

What we don't know:

An official attendance estimate has not been released.

Local perspective:

The event encouraged residents to get active while supporting businesses along the route. Attendees used the open pavement for running, biking, and walking without the worry of vehicle traffic.

"It’s awesome, I love it," said attendee Aaron Valdez. "Seeing the street opened up... it’s like super cool to see everyone just walking around."

Atlanta Streets Alive is part of a city effort to reimagine public spaces and promote alternative transportation. This was the second of seven events planned for the 2026 season, giving residents multiple opportunities to experience the city's major corridors without cars.

What's next:

If you missed the Midtown event, several other opportunities are scheduled for this year. The next Atlanta Streets Alive event is set for May 31. That route will stretch from the West End to Grant Park, specifically along Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard and Georgia Avenue.