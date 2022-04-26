Atlanta Police Leadership Program sends qualified officers elsewhere in name of recruitment

Atlanta police have revamped a leadership program that they said sets their officers up for success and in some cases, sends qualified officers elsewhere all in the name of recruitment. The department, which a civilian directs, touts a long list of recruits who have gone on to become police chiefs.

Since 2014, the Atlanta Police Department has invested in their officers through the Atlanta Police Leadership initiative, or ALPI. The five-tier program aims to prepare law enforcement for higher positions such as sergeant, major and even chief of police.

Since 2020's unrest, they've narrowed in on proper police protocol, retention, and recruitment, taking these officers out of the classroom and into the communities they serve.

"The neighborhood is growing with that sergeant. They know this is the new lieutenant," ALPI Director, Dr. Stephanie Thomas said. "They have a relationship with them."

"We believe we equip people to serve here. They take that philosophy of servant leadership, and it goes with them to other areas," Assistant Atlanta Police Chief Darin Shierbaum said.

Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy completed the program in 2018.

In less than five years, she's become another city's top cop and credits much of her success to the ALPI. She said she hopes to implement a similar program in her department.

"I wanted to be a police chief all along, but this caused me to stop, and read about the best law enforcement practices," she said. "[It allowed me to] apply for this type of assignment."

The program is optional and demands hundreds of service hours that are done outside of state law enforcement certification requirements.

It's all done to dismantle "supervision," Assistant Chief Shierbaum said, and instead set a standard for servant leaders everyday people can trust.

Applicants must be an Atlanta police officer to participate in the ALPI. The department is hiring now.