Atlanta airport police K-9 gone missing in Bogart

The Atlanta Police Department is asking the public to keep their eyes and ears open after a K-9 officer who works at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport went missing near Bogart.

Veteran K-9 Officer Ben who's been with the department for eight years reportedly ran away Tuesday morning. It happened at his handler's home in Bogart. Ben was let out of the house to get into his handler's truck like they do every morning before work, but this time, his handler says Ben ran into a nearby wooded area and hasn't been seen since.

K-9 Officer Ben's colleagues have been out in the area looking for him, they even enlisted the help of a drone and the Oconee County Sheriff's Office.

K-9 Officer Ben (Credit: Atlanta Police Department)

Ben is a 9-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer, weighing about 90 pounds. His team says he does have a chip.

Anyone who sees Ben or has any information on his whereabouts should call 911 immediately.