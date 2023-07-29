Atlanta police investigating two shootings on Saturday night
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating two new shootings in the metro Atlanta area. Both happened late Saturday night.
The first one happened in the 900 block of Marietta Street. The gunshot victim was alert and breathing but police have not release any other information.
The other shooting happened on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The gunshot victim was fond in the road. Police say it's likely the shooting happened somewhere else.
The victim was alert and breathing when discovered by police