Atlanta police investigating Thanksgiving Day homicide

Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in the southeast section of the city on Thanksgiving Day.

Officers were called around 4:09 p.m. to a report of a person shot in the 400 block of Cleveland Avenue SE. According to police, a male shooting victim was found and taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The name and age of the victim have not yet been released.

Homicide detectives canvased the area to try to learn the circumstances of the incident.

No word on any arrests.

