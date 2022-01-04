Atlanta police investigating shots fired near Georgia Tech

Atlanta police are searching for information connected to shots fired near Georgia Tech on Tuesday night.

Officials tell FOX 5 that officers were called on Tuesday at around 101 p.m. to the 300 block of 10th Street NW to meet with Georgia Tech police officers.

At the scene, the investigators learned that there were reports of shots being fired in the area.

While police could not find a victim or a suspect, they did find evidence of a shooting near the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

