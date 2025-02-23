Atlanta police investigating shooting, stabbing at Bethel Towers

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting and a stabbing that occurred overnight at the Bethel Towers Apartments on Auburn Avenue in northeast Atlanta.

What we know:

Police said the incidents unfolded during separate altercations. In the shooting, two men reportedly became involved in a fight around 1:30 a.m. this morning. According to authorities, one of the men pulled a gun and shot the other. The victim is expected to recover, and police are actively searching for the shooter.

In a separate incident at the same location, officers are investigating a stabbing. The victim was found alert and breathing and is receiving medical care. Authorities have not released further details and are working to learn more about both crimes.