Atlanta police investigating shooting on I-85 NB

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 85 just before the Downtown Connector.

Officials say a driver called in reporting a shooting Monday morning around 5 a.m. on the northbound lanes of the interstate near Cleveland Avenue.

Medics rushed one person to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. Police have not released the victim's identity or their condition.

At the time, investigators had blocked a lane of traffic as part of their search for evidence. As of 6 a.m., the lane has been cleared.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information that could help with the case, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

