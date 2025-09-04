Shooting near Lindbergh, Piedmont appears to be self-defense, police say

The Brief Atlanta police are investigating a shooting near Lindbergh and Piedmont Thursday morning. At least one person was shot, though the severity of injuries has not been released. Investigators have not confirmed what sparked the shooting or if arrests were made.



Police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday morning in a busy Buckhead corridor.

What we know:

The incident was reported on Parkland Drive, near the intersection of Lindbergh and Piedmont, just as commuters were making their way through the area. Multiple Atlanta police officers responded to the scene.

According to police, the shooting happened during a dispute and the person who was shot will likely face charges. The gunshot victim was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital and was alert and breathing when transported. Police say it appears to be a case of self-defense.

What we don't know:

Police say the investigation is in its early stages. There is no danger to the public, according to police.