Atlanta police investigating fatal shooting near Oakland City park

The Atlanta Police Department is looking into the circumstances of a deadly shooting that happened Sunday night in the city's Oakland City neighborhood.

The shooting was reported around 8 p.m. in the 1200 block of Oakland Drive SW, near The Rev. James Orange Park at Oakland City. The address listed is an apartment building.

According to police, an unidentified male victim was shot and taken to the hospital where they later died.

Further information surrounding the shooting was not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 News for updates. If you have photos or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.