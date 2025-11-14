Expand / Collapse search

Atlanta police investigating deadly shooting in Mechanicsville

By
Published  November 14, 2025 7:04am EST
Mechanicsville
FOX 5 Atlanta
Young man shot to death at southwest Atlanta apartments

Young man shot to death at southwest Atlanta apartments

A man was found shot to death at the Columbia Mechanicsville Apartments Thursday night. Atlanta police say the shooting appears to have been targeted. Investigators are reviewing security footage to find the suspect.

The Brief

    • A man was found shot to death at the Columbia Mechanicsville Apartments Thursday night.
    • Atlanta police say the shooting appears to have been targeted.
    • Investigators are reviewing security footage to find the suspect.

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a murder in the Mechanicsville neighborhood.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 500 block of McDaniel Street SW around 11:30 p.m. Thursday after reports of a shooting. When they arrived at the Columbia Mechanicsville Apartments, officers said they found a man between 20 and 25 years old dead inside the complex.

Image 1 of 6

A man was found shot to death at the Columbia Mechanicsville Apartments Thursday night. (FOX 5)

Officials said it appears he was shot to death.

What we don't know:

Police said it’s too early to determine if the victim lived in the apartments or why he was there.

Investigators do not yet have information on a suspect or motive but said the shooting appears to have been targeted.

What's next:

Officers said they are working with the apartment complex to obtain security footage, and there are also city-owned cameras in the area.

The apartment complex told FOX 5 that management is cooperating with law enforcement. 

The Source: Information in this article came from a FOX 5 crew speaking with Atlanta police at the crime scene. 

MechanicsvilleSW AtlantaCrime and Public SafetyNews