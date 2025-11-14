Atlanta police investigating deadly shooting in Mechanicsville
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a murder in the Mechanicsville neighborhood.
What we know:
Officers responded to the 500 block of McDaniel Street SW around 11:30 p.m. Thursday after reports of a shooting. When they arrived at the Columbia Mechanicsville Apartments, officers said they found a man between 20 and 25 years old dead inside the complex.
A man was found shot to death at the Columbia Mechanicsville Apartments Thursday night. (FOX 5)
Officials said it appears he was shot to death.
What we don't know:
Police said it’s too early to determine if the victim lived in the apartments or why he was there.
Investigators do not yet have information on a suspect or motive but said the shooting appears to have been targeted.
What's next:
Officers said they are working with the apartment complex to obtain security footage, and there are also city-owned cameras in the area.
The apartment complex told FOX 5 that management is cooperating with law enforcement.
The Source: Information in this article came from a FOX 5 crew speaking with Atlanta police at the crime scene.