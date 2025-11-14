Atlanta police investigating deadly shooting in Mechanicsville

The Brief A man was found shot to death at the Columbia Mechanicsville Apartments Thursday night. Atlanta police say the shooting appears to have been targeted. Investigators are reviewing security footage to find the suspect.



The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a murder in the Mechanicsville neighborhood.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 500 block of McDaniel Street SW around 11:30 p.m. Thursday after reports of a shooting. When they arrived at the Columbia Mechanicsville Apartments, officers said they found a man between 20 and 25 years old dead inside the complex.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ A man was found shot to death at the Columbia Mechanicsville Apartments Thursday night. (FOX 5)

Officials said it appears he was shot to death.

What we don't know:

Police said it’s too early to determine if the victim lived in the apartments or why he was there.

Investigators do not yet have information on a suspect or motive but said the shooting appears to have been targeted.

What's next:

Officers said they are working with the apartment complex to obtain security footage, and there are also city-owned cameras in the area.

The apartment complex told FOX 5 that management is cooperating with law enforcement.