Atlanta police investigate midtown shooting
ATLANTA - Atlanta police officers are working to learn what led up to a shooting in midtown, that left one person injured Sunday afternoon.
According to investigators, officers went to 150 10th Street NE around 4:35 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found an adult man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the shoulder.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Police believe the suspect left the area on foot.
The investigation continues.