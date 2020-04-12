Atlanta police investigate midtown shooting

Atlanta police officers are working to learn what led up to a shooting in midtown, that left one person injured Sunday afternoon.

According to investigators, officers went to 150 10th Street NE around 4:35 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found an adult man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the shoulder.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police believe the suspect left the area on foot.

The investigation continues.