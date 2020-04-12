Expand / Collapse search

Atlanta police investigate midtown shooting

Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta police officers are working to learn what led up to a shooting in midtown, that left one person injured Sunday afternoon.

According to investigators, officers went to 150 10th Street NE around 4:35 p.m. 

When officers arrived, they found an adult man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the shoulder. 

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police believe the suspect left the area on foot.

The investigation continues. 