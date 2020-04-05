Atlanta police investigate after shooting a gas station

Atlanta police are investigating after a man was shot Sunday night.

Officers arrived in the 1700 block of Martin L King Jr Dr NW around 7:55 p.m. and found a male suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm and the side of his body.

Investigators later learned the victim was at the Chevron gas station when several other men got into some sort of argument, and starting shooting.

Police said the victim was not a part of the dispute.

The victim was taken to Grady Memorial hospital where he was described as being alert, conscious, and breathing.

The investigation continues.