Atlanta police hold crime prevention training for community

Atlanta police are working with business owners and residents on ways they can help prevent crime.

Officers have a program where they will come and inspect your property and point out tips they believe will deter criminal activity.

Atlanta police are offering a citywide neighborhood training at the Public Safety Headquarters on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Everyone is invited to attend and learn more.

Officials said the goal is to be preventative and they want to build a village to keep the community safe.

"We are looking at any criminal element that we see," Sabrina Thomas with Atlanta Police said.

Sabrina Thomas is a Senior Crime Prevention Inspector and her team tours businesses and apartment communities showing owners what can be done to prevent them from being a target.

"We tell them things that won’t cost them any money just to do simple things that can help deter crime. We look at the lighting. We look at the shrubbery. We look at the trash. Overgrown property breed crime," Thomas said.

"Take out your valuables from your vehicles. Don’t leave anything of value in your vehicle at any time," Lt. Derwin Brown said.

Lt. Brown said making sure surveillance cameras are working is key and every business owner should link their cameras to APD’s system.

"Actually take a look at the video footage at that time and it helps us fight crime. We can see what the suspect is wearing," Brown said.

"The ladies sitting at home looking out the window can help us solve the crime if she reports it. If she keeps it to herself then it’s no good to us. We ask if you see something say something. If you see something and don’t support it then you support it," Thomas said.

It’s not just for apartments or businesses. Crews will come inspect homes as well.

For more information on the event Saturday click here.