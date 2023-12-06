Atlanta first responders get no rest during holidays amid staffing shortages, special events

Many people look forward to the holidays, when they usually get to take some time off from work and spend quality time with their families, but that doesn’t appear to be the case for some in the city of Atlanta.

Atlanta's employees are not able to take off from work due to staffing shortages and special events planned through the New Year.

Policing has always been an around-the-clock job despite. Despite Thanksgiving, Christmas, or the big Fourth of July celebrations, there is always crime.

Firefighters also are on standby as most Americans get a reprieve from work.

One council member says in some instances city employee vacations are being rescinded, which doesn't sit well with some members of council.

"It is paying people for vacation, we have, No. 1, promised them, and they're working for the city. No. 2, some departments have been told, I know, we approved you for this week or two of vacation, but too bad, we are rescinding the vacations because something has come up," District 9 Council member Dustin Hillis remarked.

Hillis says the vacation carryover policy and payouts, which will start in March 2024, still need work.

"The basic payout here is 13 to 16 cents on the dollar, based on my calculation," Hillis continued.

"I have spoken to a few people who are in departments that feel like they can't take vacation because of department staffing levels and if they take vacation, they will be behind by so much," Council member Antonio Lewis reported.

Lewis and Hillis suggested the legislation be returned to committee.

Another council member says he has experienced the problem firsthand.

"As a former employee of the city of Atlanta, at the airport, not only the sworn personnel, but non-sworn personnel, when you talk about our security and compliance team out there, build comp time, cannot take off during regular time when other people take off because the airport is running 24/7," District 3 Council member Byron Amos shared.

Council members sent the measure back to the finance committee to confer with the unions and come up with the best plan.

FOX 5 reached out to union officials who say they were not at the table when this discussion started originally and are pleased that they will be consulted now.

The issue will be taken up next Wednesday, during the finance committee meeting.