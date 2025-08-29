Atlanta Police Department mourning death of Airport K-9 Unit officer

article

The Atlanta Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its officers.

Officer Jose Vidal of the agency's Airport K-9 Unit died on Tuesday from health-related complications. He was 61 years old.

What we know:

According to his obituary, Vidal was a veteran of the United States Marines and worked for Delta before joining the Atlanta Police Department.

Outside his public service, Vidal is described as being an amazing guitar player with a passion for music.

He is survived by his wife of 20 years, his four children, and two grandchildren.

What they're saying:

"Officer Vidal faithfully served the people of Atlanta with dedication, professionalism, and integrity," the police department wrote on Facebook. "We extend our heartfelt condolences to Officer Vidal’s family, friends, and colleagues. We ask that you keep his loved ones in your thoughts and prayers as we remember and honor his life and service."

What's next:

A celebration of Vidal's life will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at Parrott Funeral Home on Senoia Road in Fairburn, Georgia.