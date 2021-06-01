Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant one-on-one with FOX 5

The outbreak of crimes in Atlanta runs the gamut. From gun violence to domestic violence, Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant says we didn’t get here overnight.

"For one side of our community, gun violence is a major issue. For another side of our community street racing is a big issue. There are others that think water sales on the street are just as dangerous," says Chief Bryant

Chief Bryant says his department has no choice but to tackle these varying crimes head-on, at the same time.

The cases, he says, that have skyrocketed since the pandemic are domestic violence. APD has since started unit devoted to handling domestic violence cases.

"This unit will actually do investigations on domestic violence but also work with our victim witness unit to try to get the victim some assistance as needed," Chief Bryant explains.

Another problem the chief raised is the crime happening at local nightclubs, using a loophole in the system to operate as restaurants.

'"We have strategies in place to tackle that to reduce the type of violence we are seeing around those locations. We have to work immediately with legislators our city council and administration to address the loopholes for those entities to operate in such a fashion," Chief Bryant says.

Sadly, the common denominator as they actively investigate crimes around the city is that, many times, they involve guns.

He sees stricter gun laws from the legislature more of a long-term solution.

Some state leaders plan to have a House committee hearing this summer to see if the state needs to intervene.

"I have no problem with people looking to see what we can do better. I have issues when people politicize what’s happening because I think that becomes...distracting," says Chief Bryant.

When asked, Chief Bryant says he has not been contacted by anyone in the legislature to take part in a committee hearing.

Chief Bryant says morale within the department is "getting better." It really took a hit last summer after the death of George Floyd.

As they continue working to fill open positions, Chief Bryant says putting more police on the streets can't be the only answer. Dealing with crime before it occurs also has to be part of the solution.

