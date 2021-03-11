Atlanta police aviation unit busy fighting crime from the sky

The Atlanta Police Aviation Unit had a busy NBA All-Star Weekend. Officials report more than a dozen chases throughout metro Atlanta over the course of three days. All those involved were arrested.

It’s the sounds from up above that keep a watchful eye on those below.

"We have a wider viewpoint and we are able to see a lot more," Atlanta Police Sergeant James Hoos said.

Sergeant Hoos and his aviation team are the eyes in the sky over the city.

"When we go out and do proactive flights over high crime areas our mere presence is often a deterrent for activity," Hoos said.

The fleet is made up of two patrol helicopters and a special mission helicopter.

Each flight consist of a pilot and a tactical flight officer who controls the camera, radio, and equipment

"We are often looked at as a force multiplier. If you have to do a search of a suspect on the ground it might take 10 ground officers but us it can take a fraction of the time," Hoos said.

Exclusive chopper video shows the NBA All-Star weekend didn’t just bring the crowds, but also the crime.

Officials said there were at least 18 pursuits throughout the metro area. Atlanta Aviation flew over 13.

"Chasing them like this is a necessary evil. This guy had multiple warrants and is a violent felon. You can’t let him go but you have to take the risk and navigate as best as possible," Hoos said.

Deanthonnie Lewis, 34, thought he had escaped police but had no idea he was being watched in the sky the entire time.

A major focus of the unit- street racing.

"Hopefully over the weekend a lot of the people doing the street racing the technology we have there’s just no way of them getting away," Hoos said.

As this 20 year veteran of the Atlanta Police Department hones in for a landing day after day he hopes those below know he’s doing his part to keep you protected.

"It’s always been a source of pride. It’s something that I’ve wanted to do. That’s why I joined the department at age 20. Especially being over here it’s one of the most rewarding jobs I’ve had at the department," Hoos said.

