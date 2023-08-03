Atlanta police urge for 'cooler heads' heading into biggest month for homicides historically

The Atlanta Police Department is highlighting Silent Chat, Crime Stoppers and other programs and services as valuable crime fighting tools as we enter into the month of August.

"August has been historically the deadliest month of the year in the city of Atlanta," said Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum.

Chief Schierbaum said Atlanta has seen a spike in homicides in the month of August for the past three years.

"Other 11 months of the year, escalating dispute is the number one reason an individual loses their life in Atlanta," the Chief explained, "but not August, August is domestic violence."

"We are asking the public to think twice," said Lt. April White, APD Aggravated Assault Unit Commander. "Consider the circumstances, consider the consequences behind your actions."

Silent messaging can be a lifeline for someone calling 911 in distress.

"Silent Chat allows callers to discreetly communicate with an E-911 operator when they cannot make a verbal call," Atlanta E911/Communications Director Desiree Arnold told reporters during a meeting at Atlanta Police Headquarters Thursday.

The new feature, which was implemented three months ago, allows someone calling into Atlanta’s 911 call center to text with an emergency operator, live stream and upload video.

Officials aren’t sure why domestic violence cases typically surge in August, but they urge the public to settle their disagreements without resorting to gun violence.

You can contact APD to learn more about the department’s assistance programs and other services.