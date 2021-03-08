Expand / Collapse search
Special Weather Statement
until MON 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Atlanta police arrest man in 4-month-old homicide case

Published 
News
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Atlanta PD said 31-year-old Renardo Glenn was charged with felony murder. (Photo: Atlanta PD)

ATLANTA - Police in Atlanta arrested a suspect and charged him with murder in connection to a deadly November 2020 shooting. 

Investigators with the Atlanta police department charged 31-year-old Renardo Glenn with felony murder on March 4. Glenn was being held at Fulton County Jail for an unrelated charge, so authorities served the warrant there. 

The Atlanta Police Department accused Glenn of killing 30-year-old Darren Williams after police found him dead in the stairwell of a hotel on the morning of Nov. 30. 

The address of the incident, 89 Luckie Street, matches that of Barclay Hotel in downtown Atlanta. 

GET MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY HEADLINES

"We are extremely proud of the hard work our homicide investigators put into each of their cases," Sgt. John Chafee said.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.