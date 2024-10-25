Atlanta police arrest man after stolen BMW chase in southwest Atlanta

Atlanta police recently provided details on an arrest following a stolen vehicle chase in southwest Atlanta.

Police say the incident occurred about a week ago and involved a white BMW that authorities believe was stolen from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The stolen vehicle was later spotted at the Abby Ridge Apartments. When officers attempted to intervene, the driver, identified as Demario Moreland, sped away.

The police air unit tracked the BMW to Spelman Street, where Moreland abandoned the vehicle and tried to run away. Officers eventually found him hiding behind a home and placed him under arrest.

Moreland now faces several charges, including fleeing from police and drug-related offenses. Police have not provided additional details about the investigation or whether anyone else was involved.